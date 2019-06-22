Big Island police investigating shooting that left woman injured

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Big Island police are investigating a shooting in Waimea early Friday that left a 34-year-old woman injured.
Police said the woman sustained injuries from what’s believed to be shotgun pellets.
The incident happened about 1 a.m. on Mana Road, but the victim and a 35-year-old man left the area and were found in a parking lot off Mamalahoa Highway.
The woman’s condition was not released.
Detectives are asking for any witnesses to call police.
