Big Island police investigating shooting that left woman injured

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff | June 21, 2019 at 3:21 PM HST - Updated June 21 at 3:21 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Big Island police are investigating a shooting in Waimea early Friday that left a 34-year-old woman injured.

Police said the woman sustained injuries from what’s believed to be shotgun pellets.

The incident happened about 1 a.m. on Mana Road, but the victim and a 35-year-old man left the area and were found in a parking lot off Mamalahoa Highway.

The woman’s condition was not released.

Detectives are asking for any witnesses to call police.

