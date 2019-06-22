Betty White (no, not that one) says goodbye to Sacred Hearts after 48 years

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - At the end of the month, Betty White ends her career at Sacred Hearts Academy.
She's served the all-girls school for 48 years.
"I like being part of something good. And I always thought that what we're doing here at Sacred Hearts is so good," she said.
White started at Sacred Hearts in 1971 when she answered a newspaper advertisement that was asking for a part-time substitute teacher.
"I made $4.75 per hour. Isn't that something? But, oh, we were so happy!" she said.
From teacher she moved to administrator. For the past 28 years she has been head of school, where she made her mark as a strong leader.
“Pursuit of excellence. That is what she means here for me,” said Cleo Eubanks, director of student activities.
"To me, Betty White is the face of the academy," college counselor Randall Fong said.
White helped build new buildings and programs and kept the campus on solid financial footing, while serving as a role model for thousands of young women.
"She is always so welcoming and kind to us," student Sydney Shiroma said.
"She takes excellent care of all students, teachers and staff," resident manager Misha Roytman said.
As White's retirement nears, former students are acknowledging her influence through cards, letters, and emails.
"It's just very rewarding for them to say, 'You had an impact on my life,'" White said.
White, 73, isn’t Catholic but has understood the expectations and guidelines the church has for educating girls.
“When they get to that co-ed world they are going to be able to just bulldoze their way through and do great things!” she said.
White is a wife, mother and grandmother.
She closes this chapter of her life in good health after a rewarding career.
"If I were coming back I would have lots of plans. I would have lots of ideas of what we could do next," she said.
During her 50 years as an educator, White was always excited to go to work. Sacred Hearts was her heaven on earth.
