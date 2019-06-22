Autopsy of man killed by sheriff’s deputy at Capitol contradicts official account

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In February, the state’s Public Safety head said a 28-year-old homeless man killed in a confrontation with a sheriff’s deputy at the state Capitol was shot in the side.
But the attorney for Delmar Espejo said an autopsy showed the man was shot in the back ― “12 inches from the top of the head" ― which contradicts Public Safety Director Nolan Espinda’s account.
“I submit that it’s an execution," said attorney Myles Breiner.
“How do you defend yourself when you’re shot in the back? Delmar Espejo was shot in the back at point black range. There was soot and searing on the flesh, meaning that the gun was either a few inches away or pressed literally to the back of him.”
Relatives said Espejo was disabled and posed no threat to the deputy.
His mother’s boyfriend, None Fagasa, told Hawaii News Now in February that the state’s description of what happened didn’t sound plausible.
He said Espejo was only about 5-foot-4 and weighed 12 pounds.
“Outwrestle the sheriff? There’s no way and that is a fact, there is no way,” Fagasa said.
The shooting took place at ewa makai end of the state Capitol building, where there are no security cameras.
Although Espejo was drinking at the time, Breiner said witnesses told him that he wasn’t being disruptive.
The state Public Safety Department, however, said that Espejo was physically combative with the sheriff deputy, who gave numerous commands to cease fighting and to comply."
The department said its internal investigation into the incident is ongoing. The Honolulu Police Department is also investigating.
