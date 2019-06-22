In 1981, another deadly skydiving crash happened in Pearl Harbor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friday’s plane crash at Dillingham Airfield left 11 people dead. The tragedy was among the worst skydiving-related accidents in state history.
In 1981, another crash happened that also killed 11 people.
According to archived reports, 11 of the 12 people on board the Dec. 7 flight were killed when the plane sputtered out of control and crashed into Pearl Harbor.
The bodies of the victims were recovered by rescue divers following the crash.
The parachutists on the plane were scheduled to jump into nearby Aloha Stadium ahead of a UH vs. University of South Carolina football game.
Reports said weather conditions forced them to cancel the jump, and minutes later, the twin-engine Beechcraft Delta 18 pancaked onto a reef in 3 feet of water off Ford Island.
The last radio transmission from the pilot to Air Traffic Control was that he was climbing to 3,500 feet in preparation for the jump.
There have also been notable skydiving-related crashes throughout the years.
In 2016, five people were killed when a Cessna 182H, operated by Skydive Kauai, crashed at Port Allen Airport on Kauai.
The NTSB concluded that engine power loss contributed to the crash.
