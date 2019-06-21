Police arrest woman for allegedly stabbing boyfriend’s dog to death

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police on Thursday arrested a 19-year-old woman for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend's dog to death.
Police said it happened just before 4 p.m., when a 41-year-old man returned to his Wahiawa home and heard his dog crying.
He then saw his girlfriend stabbing the dog with a knife.
Police were called, and the woman, identified as Liciela Agpalza-Butolph, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree animal cruelty.
The Hawaiian Humane Society has recovered the dog, and a necropsy will be performed.
Details surrounding the incident are still unclear, but police are investigating.
This story will be updated.
