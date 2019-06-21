There’s still time to register for this month’s Honolulu AIDS Walk

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - This year’s Honolulu AIDS Walk is set to take place on June 30.
5,000 people are expected to participate and show their support for those living with HIV/AIDS in Hawaii and to remember those who have passed from the disease over the past three and half decades.
The event, organized by for Hawaii Health & Harm Reduction Center (HHHRC), will feature a 5K walk around Kapiolani Park, music, entertainment, and prize giveaways.
The walk begins at 9 a.m., and there’s still time to register or donate at the event’s website.
According to the latest HIV/AIDS surveillance report from the Hawaiʿi State Department of Health, there are an estimated 2,393 persons living with HIV in Hawaii.
For those receiving care, almost 3 in 4 have achieved viral suppression through the consistent use of medication.
Among them is HHHRC Community Engagement Coordinator Keiva-Lei Cadena, a Native Hawaiian Transwoman who links HIV positive persons to medical care, facilitates support groups for people living with HIV, and provides cultural competency training across the state.
Last year Cadena was the subject of a video profile produced by the Transgender Law Center and featured in a World AIDS Day video from the office of Governor David Ige.
Cadena achieved viral suppression within four months of starting antiretroviral medication after hospitalization. “I am grateful to have had a case manager and care providers who were focused on keeping me connected to support and medical care. It saved my life,” said Cadena.
The cumulative number of known deaths from HIV/AIDS in Hawaii is 2,204.
For more information: www.honoluluaidswalk.org.
