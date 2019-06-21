Sunrise Open House: Oahu homes under $500K

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For today’s Open House, let’s go across Oahu to find some deals below the half-million dollar mark.
We start with this cute and clean little home on the windward side.
It has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, and tons of charm.
The 8,600-square-foot lot has a lush yard with plenty of papayas.
It starts at $425,000.
In Central Oahu, there’s a home for sale on California Avenue.
It has a spacious living room, a handy covered outdoor space and plenty of room to roam on the lot.
The three-bedroom house could use a little work to make it your dream home but the potential is there!
On the market for $475,000.
And a newer construction home is for sale in Pearl City.
This spacious place is perfect for a growing family with three bedrooms and two and a half baths.
Not only that, it's very close to shopping, parks and the freeway.
Listed at about $340,000.
If you’re looking for your dream home, head out to an open house today!
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.