Sunrise Open House: Oahu homes under $500K

Sunrise Open House: Oahu homes under $500K
June 21, 2019 at 10:38 AM HST - Updated June 21 at 10:38 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For today’s Open House, let’s go across Oahu to find some deals below the half-million dollar mark.

We start with this cute and clean little home on the windward side.

It has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, and tons of charm.

The 8,600-square-foot lot has a lush yard with plenty of papayas.

It starts at $425,000.

In Central Oahu, there’s a home for sale on California Avenue.

It has a spacious living room, a handy covered outdoor space and plenty of room to roam on the lot.

The three-bedroom house could use a little work to make it your dream home but the potential is there!

On the market for $475,000.

And a newer construction home is for sale in Pearl City.

This spacious place is perfect for a growing family with three bedrooms and two and a half baths.

Not only that, it's very close to shopping, parks and the freeway.

Listed at about $340,000.

If you’re looking for your dream home, head out to an open house today!

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.