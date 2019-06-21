Police investigation prompts early-morning closure of H-1 Freeway

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A portion of the H-1 Freeway was temporarily shut down early Friday as police investigated a terroristic threatening case.
Police initially responded around 1:30 a.m., when two men sitting in a car were approached by two male suspects, one of whom allegedly took out a gun or replica gun.
Police said the men may have gotten into an argument earlier, though it's not clear what they were arguing about.
The suspects then demanded a victim's hat and fled the scene.
Police later tracked down the suspects on the H-1 Freeway westbound in the Pearl City area around 3 a.m.
The suspects were arrested, but police said they will be released because the victims declined to press charges.
All lanes of the H-1 were reopened by 6 a.m.
This story may be updated.
