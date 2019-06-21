Pearl City kids jump into the deep end for ‘World’s Largest Swimming Lesson’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid record-breaking heat, Pearl City kids got to cool down Thursday thanks to Leahi Swim School.
Leahi Swim School offered kids in the Pearl City Summer Fun program a complimentary swimming lesson to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson.
The international event is aimed at encouraging kids around the world to learn to swim.
Swimming lessons were offered to kids in 20 different countries.
Ben Komer, president of Leahi Swim School, said learning how to swim is vital for everyone.
“We live on the most beautiful place on Earth for water activities,” said Komer. “It’s absolutely important that you have these skills, and its not something you can learn on the internet.”
