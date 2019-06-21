A new Hawaii airfare war could be on the horizon as Frontier considers entering the market

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another discount air carrier could be landing in the aloha state.
This news comes after Frontier Airlines placed an order for the new longer-range Airbus A321XLR.
At the Paris Air Show CEO Barry Biffle said the new aircraft, “will enable Frontier to offer coast to coast service and explore exciting international and domestic opportunities, such as Hawaii.”
Biffle says the jet’s extended range would also give the airline access to new routes from the U.S. to Europe and South America.
TravelSkills.com reports that the XLR’s 5,400-mile (4,700 nautical mile) range would easily permit non-stop flights to Hawaii from Frontier’s home base at Denver International Airport.
Biffle says that the Denver-Hawaii market wouldn't be as big as California-Hawaii or even Phoenix-Hawaii, pointing out that the Hawaii's biggest mainland markets are all west of the Rocky Mountains.
If Frontier does decide to add West Coast-Hawaii routes, some experts predict that it could drive down fares to the islands from California.
This spring another ultra-low-cost carrier, Southwest Airlines, entered the Hawaii market.
Attempting to compete with Southwest, which initially offered special discount fares for a limited time, other airlines did drop prices.
Frontier is the eighth-largest commercial airline in the country.
It operates flights to over 100 destinations throughout the United States and six international destinations, and employs more than 3,000 air-travel professionals.
