New film provides orientation for those wanting to visit Haleakala National Park

KULA, Maui (HawaiiNewsNow) - Haleakala National Park has officially released a new park film Haleakala: A Rare and Sacred Landscape.
The 12-minute film features highlights of the park from the summit of Haleakala to the rainforest and ocean at Kipahulu, and a rare glimpse of Kipahulu Valley Biological Reserve.
Through this film, viewers are able to discover more about Haleakala’s Hawaiian heritage, unique geology, and endemic species including rare native birds and plants.
With useful tips for hiking and visiting the park the film provides a great orientation of what visitors can see and experience at Haleakala.
“Creating this film required patience in dealing with quickly changing weather conditions and diligence to capture the essence of Haleakalā,” said Park Superintendent Natalie Gates.
The park film Haleakala: A Rare and Sacred Landscape was made possible by a grant from The Fund for People in Parks, a non-profit organization devoted to supporting parks and protected lands.
