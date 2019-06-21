Michelle Wie, Contemplates Future After 12- Over Par Finish At KPMG Women’s PGA

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following her 12-over 84 performance in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Hawaii’s own Michele Wie contemplated how long she will continue to golf.
Wie was in tears Thursday, wondering how long she had left as a pro golfer, despite matching her highest score on the LPGA Tour.
Earlier in the week, Wie talked with the LPGA Tour about taking the rest of the year off on medical leave, to fully rehab her injuries.
Thursday marked the Punahou graduate’s return to competition after withdrawing from the U.S. Women’s Open three weeks prior.
The former Stanford Cardinal’s most recent injury was to her right hand which she had surgery on in October.
