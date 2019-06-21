Man accused of beating woman with ‘sword-like object’ in Chinatown

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 25-year-old man was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of first-degree robbery in Chinatown, Honolulu police said.
According to a police bulletin, the incident happened around 7 p.m.
Police said the suspect, identified as Richard Kaanoiruben, allegedly stole a woman’s purse and beat her with a sword-like object.
The 31-year-old woman suffered some cuts to her leg and face.
The suspect and victim knew each other, officials said.
