Light winds bring in humid conditions for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Winds will weaken and shift around to the southeast today through the middle of next week, leading to daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes. Trade winds may return late next week.The current pattern of clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka areas will transition to one favoring increased clouds and rainfall across interior and mauka areas each afternoon and evening. Rain chances may increase across the western end of the state next week.