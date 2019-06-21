‘It’s an art’: Building trades apprentices to face off in bricklaying battle

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Honolulu Community College on Thursday, Isaiah Temblor-McShane showed off his masonry skills at building a barbecue pit.
“This is way more detailed, a lot of different bricks in one small project,” he said.
A few feet away, Thomas Kaleikini worked on ceramic tile, putting the finishing touches on two walls meant to mimic the inside of a shower stall.
"It's an art. It's my signature. What I put out there, that's what people are going to know me as," he said.
Thursday was the final day for the pair to practice.
On Saturday, Temblor-McShane, Kaleikini and two other Hawaii bricklayers and tile-setters will battle 30 other apprentices in the 2019 Western States Apprenticeship Contest.
“It’s not just our local boys competing against each other. We’ve got guys from all the western states coming to Hawaii to show us what they got,” said Patrick Coronas of Mason’s Training Local 1.
He’s helping organize the event that will spotlight four trades. Contestants will have roughly five hours to complete their projects.
“Everybody gets the same setup, same tools, and same amount of time,” Kaleikini said.
Judges will make the final call, scoring on materials, tool-handling and finished product.
"It's going to come down to points, a few points if not one point," Coronas said.
It’s been about ten years since Hawaii hosted the unique competition or had apprentices represent the state in the contest.
"I'm going to try to represent as best as I can," Temblor-McShane said.
"I'm going to try to make everything as precise, as perfect as possible so that I can come out on top," Kaleikini said.
Kauai's Eduardo Gudoy and Travis Santa Isabel from the Big Island round out the Hawaii entrants.
Saturday's event at HCC is open to the public and starts at 7:30 a.m.
Winning apprentices get a trophy, cash and bragging rights as being the “Best in the West.”
