The average Hawaii household forks over more than $10,000 a year for food

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It goes without saying perhaps that Hawaii may be a heaven on Earth for its beaches and weather, but not so much when it comes to the cost of food.
In fact, a new analysis from SmartAsset found Honolulu households spent more than $10,000 on average for food annually. That’s the second-highest total among U.S. cities.
And it accounts for nearly 11 percent of the average household income in Honolulu.
Only two other cities spent a great proportion of their household income on food: Los Angeles and Houston.
The city where residents spent the most on food? Seattle?
There, households spent nearly $11,000 on average each year for food. Because the average household income in Seattle is higher ― $117,844 ― the food budget accounted for about 9% of the total.
SmartAsset based its ranking on 2016-17 Bureau of Labor statistics.
Those figures show that the cost of housing eats up the biggest portion of household incomes in Honolulu, with food costs a distant second.
