The average Hawaii household forks over more than $10,000 a year for food
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
By Reyna Iwamoto | June 20, 2019 at 2:05 PM HST - Updated June 20 at 4:23 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It goes without saying perhaps that Hawaii may be a heaven on Earth for its beaches and weather, but not so much when it comes to the cost of food.

In fact, a new analysis from SmartAsset found Honolulu households spent more than $10,000 on average for food annually. That’s the second-highest total among U.S. cities.

And it accounts for nearly 11 percent of the average household income in Honolulu.

Only two other cities spent a great proportion of their household income on food: Los Angeles and Houston.

(Image: SmartAsset)
(Image: SmartAsset)

The city where residents spent the most on food? Seattle?

There, households spent nearly $11,000 on average each year for food. Because the average household income in Seattle is higher ― $117,844 ― the food budget accounted for about 9% of the total.

SmartAsset based its ranking on 2016-17 Bureau of Labor statistics.

Those figures show that the cost of housing eats up the biggest portion of household incomes in Honolulu, with food costs a distant second.

