Hawaii has tied or broken nearly 50 heat records since mid-May

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii has racked up nearly 50 heat records since mid-May.
And summer officially starts Friday.
Forecasters say warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures and light tradewinds are to blame for the heat wave, which is pushing temperatures just about every day into the 90s.
Since May 16, Honolulu has broken or tied 19 record highs.
Kahului has collected 18 records. And Lihue and Hilo have broken 11 between them.
The most recent record was set in Honolulu on Wednesday, when the mercury hit 92 degrees. The previous record high of 91 was set in 1987.
The bad news: The forecast for this weekend calls for variable winds and humidity.
The good news: Tradewinds should return by Tuesday.
