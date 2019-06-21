Forecast: Hot, humid conditions for the first day of summer

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Winds will weaken and shift around to the southeast today through the middle of next week, leading to daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes. Trade winds may return late next week.
The current pattern of clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka areas will transition to one favoring increased clouds and rainfall across interior and mauka areas each afternoon and evening.
Rain chances may increase across the western end of the state next week.
Additionally, there could be a tap into deep tropical moisture during the early to middle part of next week, which could bring the potential for some locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.
Surf along south facing shores will remain small through early next week with mainly a combination of short-period southeast trade wind energy and overlapping background southerly swells moving through.
A moderate northeast swell from a recent pocket of strong breezes that setup within the 040-060 degree band relative to the islands over the northeast Pacific moves through. Heights should remain below the advisory level for east facing shores through the peak this weekend.
