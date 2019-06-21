Fiji officials rule out infectious disease as cause of death for couple with Hawaii ties

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Health officials in Fiji have ruled out infectious disease as a possible cause of death for a couple with Hawaii ties.
Authorities conducted a number of tests, including toxicology and tissue exams. Given the findings, Fijian officials said they’re confident there is no risk to the public.
Earlier this month, officials also ruled out the flu.
The University of Hawaii graduate Michelle Calanog Paul and her husband, David Paul, died suddenly while on vacation in Fiji in late May.
They came down with a mysterious illness that caused vomiting and other symptoms. Michelle’s father said she told him her hands felt numb.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has also launched its own investigation into the sudden deaths.
