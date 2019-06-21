Commanding officer of Kaneohe air station relieved of duties

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe has been relieved of his duties following an investigation.
Lt. Col. Nathan Baker assumed command of the air station in June 2018.
Military officials said Baker was relieved of his duties because of a “liberty" or off-duty incident in April. But they declined to provider further details, saying the investigation was ongoing.
Lt. Colonel Mark A. Ferguson has assumed command. He was previously serving as the air station’s executive officer.
Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe maintains and operates airfield facilities of Marine Corps Base Hawaii.
This story will be updated.
