Hawaii’s own Yamamoto reflects on his meteoric rise in the majors

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After only pitching two games in the Major League, Jordan Yamamoto is quickly becoming the newest face in this next wave of professional athletes from the 808.
In his first two starts, the Hurlin’ Hawaiian has already broken the Marlins’ franchise record for scoreless innings with 14. These two record breaking performances were against fellow local boy Kolten Wong and the St. Louis Cardinals.
“It's funny how the game works,” Yamamoto said, “It’s crazy how it comes out to be that way, but it happened and it was fun, because I was with Kolten (Wong) the other night, he took me home from the stadium -- We had good talks so it was actually a fun time.”
Fresh off of his first time on a major league mound, the Pearl City native had a chance to talk with Wong and get some advice from the seasoned vet.
“He said keep doing what im doing, just giving me encouragement and that he's happy for me that I made the big leagues,” Yamamoto said.
Despite having a meteoric start to his Major League career, Yamamoto is not sure what the future holds for him in Miami, but the St. Louis graduate is not worried about what comes next.
“They really haven't said anything,” Yamamoto said. “I'm not really here to ask them what they're going to do with me, it's more of a game by game basis and whatever happens, happens, it's all in gods hands.”
The Miami Marlins take on the Cardinals today at 4:00 p.m. Hawai’i time at Busch Stadium.
