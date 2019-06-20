Adaptive surfing community teams up with Surfing with the Stars for a good cause

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - AccesSurf hosted their third annual Surfing with the Stars fundraiser, with all proceeds going to a good cause.
Queen's Surf Break is home this week to the 2019 Hawaii Adaptive Surf Championships, a tournament for surfers with disabilities to get out and compete with one another, but for competitors like Meira Va’a, it's more than just a sport.
“It's an amazing feeling to know that when you get out on the water,” Va’a said. “It’s freedom, you don't have to worry about your wheelchair, you're not carrying your crutches, or you don't worry about any medical devices that you use on land so when you get on the water you're just focusing and its therapy.”
All proceeds from the Surfing with the Stars go to AccesSurf to help further the dreams of the athletes competing in Adaptive Surfing.
This event allowed five lucky ticket holders a chance to get to surf with some surfing’s prominent stars, like Makua Rothman.
“Being apart of this organization, Rothman said. “These people inspire me. Whatever adversity they are going through, they have a smile on their face everyday, they're out here surfing, having a great time and to see that and to be able to come here and support them -- I love doing it.”
The week will be full of fun competition as everyone comes together in the collective love of the ocean and the therapy that only the water can offer.
“It’s exciting and an awesome feeling, you can be free and just go wherever the wave takes you.” Buster Kawasaki said.
Kawasaki is a long time competitor at AccesSurf, but the chance to surf with the likes of Makua Rothman is still special to him.
“It’s a blessing, Kawasaki said. “I’m blessed to be surfing with them.”
