Wanted Wednesday: Woman arrested for stealing a vehicle violates HOPE probation

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu police are looking for Stella Vincent. She’s wanted on a $20,000 cash-only bench warrant for failing to comply with HOPE probation.
According to Honolulu CrimeStoppers, in 2001 Vincent was found in a stolen BMW in the Nimitz area.
An officer had noticed that the vehicle’s license plates were tampered with. Upon closer inspection, the officer learned the vehicle was stolen from the BMW dealership on Kapiolani Boulevard.
Vincent was arrested for the crime. She has four other convictions and is known to frequent the Kapolei and Ewa Beach areas.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 955-8300, or click here to submit a tip.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.