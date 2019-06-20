Texas family vacationing on Maui remains hospitalized after horrific crash

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A storybook Maui vacation ended in tragedy over the weekend after a horrific crash killed a woman from Texas and sent the rest of her family to the hospital.
On Sunday night, the family was headed to the airport to catch a flight home when a driver hit them head-on Haliimaile Road.
According to family friend Brenda Hicks, 14-year-old Caitlin Schranz underwent surgery on her abdomen Tuesday to stop internal bleeding.
She and her father, Bob, both remain hospitalized at Maui Memorial Hospital.
In the meantime, her mother Catherine Schranz had to be airlifted to Oahu, where she’s scheduled for surgery Thursday. She suffered injuries to her hip and pelvis.
There were five people in the car.
A cousin, 39-year-old Teresa Pham, was killed. Her fiancé was hospitalized. His condition is unknown.
Friends in Texas started at GoFundMe page to raise money for the family’s growing medical expenses.
The family will need to find a place to stay because the 14-year-old can’t yet fly.
“Caitlin cannot fly,” said Hicks. “She currently has a feeding tube in her nose. She has to heal enough for them to jump on a plane to go be with mom.”
The crash itself is still under investigation.
Police say the driver who caused the accident is a 23-year-old woman from Paia.
Detectives say she crossed the center line and hit an SUV before crashing into the family’s car.
They’re still looking into whether speed, drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
“We would just like people to pray for strength, pray for healing and for safe travels for all the families involved,” said Hicks.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.