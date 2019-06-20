Forecast: Trade winds leaving for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will focus showers mainly across windward areas through Thursday.
Winds will weaken and shift to the southeast from Friday through the weekend, leading to daytime sea breezes, spotty interior showers, and more muggy conditions.
Trade winds may try and return early next week, but will likely remain lighter than normal for early summer.
The low level boundary layer flow shifts around to the southeast, speed convergence could result in a few more showers Thursday night and Friday.
Showers are expected to favor windward and mauka areas and locations near the coast Thursday night and Friday morning, and interior and leeward areas during the afternoon hours Friday.
Surf along south facing shores will remain small through early next week with mainly a combination of short-period southeast trade wind energy and overlapping background southerly swells moving through.
A decent south swell will become a possibility locally at the end of the month through the first couple days in July.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.