Entertainment: Bethany Hamilton, Kimee Balmilero, George Helm, Martin Wayans, Augie T., Adam Sandler and Jason Momoa

Murder Mystery, the latest Adam Sandler film to debut on Netflix, broke viewing records on the streaming service. The company revealed Tuesday that the film was seen by close to 30.9 million households in its first 3 days. In box office numbers, that would mean a $270 million hit. Netflix also shared that the Ben Affleck movie Triple Frontier was watched by over 52 million households in its first four weeks on the service. Portions of Triple Frontier were filmed here in Hawaii. A word here; these numbers were released from Netflix and are not independently confirmed.