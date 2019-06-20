Entertainment: Bethany Hamilton, Kimee Balmilero, George Helm, Martin Wayans, Augie T., Adam Sandler and Jason Momoa

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bethany Hamilton’s new film “Unstoppable” will be playing on big screens starting July 12th! It's a continuation of the 2011 film "Soul Surfer." She was 13 when she was attacked by a 15-foot tiger shark, a run-in that cost her her left arm. Not only did she survive, she was back on the competitive surfing circuit just a year later. “Unstoppable” will follow her journey as a professional.
Stagefish presents “An Unapologetic Night Of Singing Your Face Off!” It’s going to be at the Honolulu Museum of Art tomorrow starting at 7:30pm. Stage Fish is a Honolulu based theatre production company founded by local actress Kimee Balmilero (Dr. Noelani Cunha on “Hawaii Five-0” and “Magnum P.I.”). The hope for Stagefish is to provide professional opportunities for local artists who might not have the ability to commit to a longer theatre run and to produce work that may attract a younger arts crowd.
There is an Independent Short Film about George Helm and they’re looking for someone to play the revered Hawaiian activist and singer. Word from Sande Alessi Casting’s FB page is they are looking for a male of Hawaiian descent, 24-28 years old, able to sing and play guitar. It is a paid project...Look for more details on Sande Alessi’s Facebook page.
Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans is coming back to Hawaii. He’ll perform a total of 4 shows at Blue Note Hawaii. They’ll be at 6-30 and 9 o’clock.. on the nights of July 23rd and 24th. Wayans acted in the 2004 movie “White Chicks.” His films have grossed more than 736 million dollars in domestic box offices.Tickets are on sale online at “Blue Note Hawaii dot com.”
Augie T was with us when Hawaii News Now Sunrise went “On The Road”! They’re almost done with filming; they were slated for a 15 day shoot and they were halfway thru when we caught up with Augie last week. Features Augie T., Alex Farnham, Taiana Tully; the movie name is Aloha Surf Hotel. I wonder how many takes Augie had to ride!
Murder Mystery, the latest Adam Sandler film to debut on Netflix, broke viewing records on the streaming service. The company revealed Tuesday that the film was seen by close to 30.9 million households in its first 3 days. In box office numbers, that would mean a $270 million hit. Netflix also shared that the Ben Affleck movie Triple Frontier was watched by over 52 million households in its first four weeks on the service. Portions of Triple Frontier were filmed here in Hawaii. A word here; these numbers were released from Netflix and are not independently confirmed.
Game of Clones! Jason Momoa would ‘absolutely’ remake Twins with Peter Dinklage. When asked if he would be interested at a recent EVO Celebrity Fan Fest, he said “Absolutely! That would be amazing. I love that movie” Rumors about a long-coming addition to the Twins franchise have been around a long time. Triplets, starring Eddie Murphy as the pair’s long-lost brother, had been in the works since 2012.
