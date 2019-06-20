Did the Kealohas’ civil attorney lie on the stand? Judge takes up issue in court

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The judge in the Kealoha “mailbox trial” allowed the U.S. Marshal for Hawaii to take the stand on Thursday to verify and discuss his observations that could determine whether Katherine Kealoha’s civil attorney, Kevin Sumida, lied while on the stand.
Sumida is in question after he said during cross examination on Tuesday he was not reviewing records on the case during a trial break. But courthouse security cameras and witnesses are saying otherwise.
Charlie Goodwin, the U.S. Marshal for Hawaii, took the stand Thursday, saying that he was present during the break in the courtroom and observed Sumida sitting on the witness stand, thumbing through folders.
Goodwin then provided video to the court. The video showed a wide shot of the courtroom that day — the jury had left, and defendants and the government are seen milling around. Sumida can be seen thumbing through files, then folding over pages. He does this for more than a minute before folding his arms and sitting back.
Earlier in the day, Chief Judge Michael Seabright asked why this is material to the case.
The government said simply, it goes to the truthfulness of his testimony.
Seabright said he viewed the video of Sumida going back into the courtroom and reviewing the documents.
The government said he denied it three times vehemently, and they have the transcript.
Seabright then read the transcripts out loud.
Special Prosecutor Michael Wheat: Did you review documents while you were up there?
Sumida: No.
Wheat: Were you looking through those documents?
Sumida: No, not at all, no.
The judge confirmed the video showed Sumida flipping through the files.
Sumida was called up to the witness stand for cross examination on Tuesday, making a point to tell the jury that the Kealohas won their civil case against the Puanas in a dispute over money. But the special prosecutor, Michael Wheat, objected over and over again — and the judge sided with him on most of those objections.
