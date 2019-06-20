Kauai police searching for vandals who burned men’s restroom in Hanapepe

HANAPEPE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Kauai police are trying to track down the person responsible for recent vandalism in Hanapepe.
Officials said the men’s restroom at the Hanapepe Town Park Comfort station was burned. Park employees discovered the vandalism Tuesday.
“It is concerning that anyone would vandalize and burn a comfort station that is so widely used by the community,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Patrick Porter. “We are hoping the public can assist in providing any information to the Kauai Police Department regarding this incident.”
The restroom will be closed until repairs can be completed. The County is installing portable toilets for guests who attend the Sunshine Market, and the upcoming Friday Art Night event.
A police report has been filed and the investigation is ongoing.
To report suspicious activity, the community is urged to call Police Dispatch at 241-1711, or Kauai Crime Stoppers at 246-8300.
