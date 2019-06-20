2 children among group of people rescued from capsized boat off Kaneohe

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Five people were rescued from a boat that capsized in waters off Kaneohe Wednesday.
The U.S. Coast Guard said two of those five people were children.
The call for help came in just before 1 p.m. It was reported that a 14-foot boat capsized between China Man’s Hat and Kapapa Island.
Ocean Safety and a crew from Marine Corps Base Hawaii operating under the Coast Guard responded and brought everyone safely to shore.
“We made sure everyone had their life jackets on and urged them to stay with their vessel until help arrived,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley Gray, an operations specialist, with Coast Guard Sector Honolulu. “Staying with your vessel gives responders a larger object to search for in the water and can reduce search times.”
No major injuries were reported.
Crews were able to tow the boat back to land.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.