Caroline Kennedy to speak at national mayors conference in Waikiki

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former U.S. Ambassador Caroline Kennedy will speak in Honolulu next weekend at the U.S. Conference of Mayors annual conference.
The conference kicks off next Friday and runs through July 1.
The event has twice before been held in Honolulu ― in 1963 and again in 1967.
It was in 1963 that Caroline Kennedy’s father, President John F. Kennedy, addressed the mayors conference in a bid to drum up support for civil rights legislation.
The president spoke to the mayors on June 9 at the Hilton Hawaiian Village ― and that’s where this year’s conference will be.
In that speech, he urged mayors to return to their communities and “set an example ... to which the timid can rally and which those clinging to the past cannot ignore.”
He continued: “I ask you to join with me, here and now, in recognizing the rights of all Americans ― in guiding along constructive channels the attainment of peaceful revolution.”
Five months later, Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas.
It’s not clear how many people will come in for the mayors conference, which is also open to representatives and other delegates.
