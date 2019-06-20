Authorities dismantle structures on Mauna Kea set up by protesters

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities converged on Mauna Kea early Thursday, dismantling at least two structures built by Native Hawaiian activists.
State Department of Land and Natural Resources officers reportedly arrived on Mauna Kea around 4 a.m. and split into at least two groups.
The first group went to work dismantling Hale o Kukiaimauna — a structure that was built across the street from the Mauna Kea Visitor’s Center in the early days of the protest encampment that went up back in 2015 following the Thirty Meter Telescope blockade arrests.
“Several of us were up here doing pule, prayers at Hale o Kukiaimauna," said Billy Freitas, who was on scene at the time. "About 20 to 30 officers with trucks and state workers came and dismantled the hale that we used to prepare ourselves in prayer. They posted a sign that says ‘Notice of disposition of abandoned or seized property.' It was never abandoned, we have personal things in there.”
The second group of officers removed a structure described as a “kanaka ranger station” known as Hale o Kuhio — along the Mauna Kea Access Road on Hawaiian Home Lands.
Demonstrators say they constructed the “Aloha Safety Checkpoint” in protest of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, who they say has failed to effectively administer the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, which set aside approximately 200,000 acres of land to establish a permanent homeland for Native Hawaiians in order to help with the rehabilitation of the people.
The Hale o Kuhio “checkpoint” has been up for several months now — despite notice from DHHL instructing them to take the structure down.
Witnesses say they’ve been told DLNR’s Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement officers are also at the TMT construction site working to take down several ahu or altar that were built there in protest of the $1.4 billion, 18-story telescope.
“We spoke to law enforcement officers over here, HPD, and they’re blocking the road up to the summit right now, the road is now closed to the summit for a police operation. By police operation, they mean the dismantling of the two ahu that are on the northern plateau that was built in 2015,” said Lakea Trask, a cultural practitioner.
At least one person has been taken into custody, HNN has confirmed.
HNN has reached out to the DLNR and the governor's office, but both are not releasing any additional information at this time. A press conference is set for later in the morning.
This story will be updated.
