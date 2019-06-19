Yamamoto makes history in impressive win over St. Louis Cardinals

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sometimes sequels can be just as good as the original, if not better.
For Jordan Yamamoto, he put together another standout performance on the mound for the Miami Marlins Tuesday evening.
In just his second career start, the former Saint Louis standout threw seven scoreless innings, allowing just two hits on the night while striking out seven batters.
Through two starts, Yamamoto has pitched 14 scoreless innings - good enough to set a new franchise record for scoreless innings to start a major league career.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.