What’s Trending: Ginsburg and Gorsuch agree, Crazy cloud, Garlic peeling hack, Dog muzzles, Late Night dodgeball

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Neal Gorsuch are liberal and conservative, but they agree on this. You shouldn’t be tried twice for the same crime just because one is a state trial and one is federal. The two governments aren’t separate sovereigns because they both derive their power from the people, therefore the people are the sovereign. The Framers sought not to multiply governmental power but to limit it. There’s just one problem. Ginsburg and Gorsuch were writing dissents. The Supreme Court this week has ruled that states and the feds CAN charge you separately with the same crime. It gives the law a second bite at the apple, an exception to double jeopardy, a principle that dates back to when laws were written on papyrus.