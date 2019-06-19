Trade winds building with more comfortable conditions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will deliver just a few brief windward showers through Thursday, but then winds will weaken and shift to the southeast from Friday through the weekend. The lighter winds will lead to daytime sea breezes, spotty showers and muggy conditions.
Surf on all shores will fade even more through Wednesday. Surf will remain well below the advisory threshold along all shores through the coming weekend, aside from a small boost in east shore surf as a short-period, northeast swell builds over the weekend.
