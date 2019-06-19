Scientists track a honu’s journey to find out where she would lay her eggs

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -One green sea turtle is helping scientists learn about migration patterns.
Researcher are tracking a female Hawaiian honu in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands. She’s been nicknamed ‘Motherload.’
Three months ago on Oahu, researchers placed a satellite transmitter on her back. On her shell, they marked her with "OA48″. They were curious to see where she would go to lay her eggs.
And now, they have their answer.
Motherload made a more than 700-mile journey from Oahu’s North Shore to the French Frigate Shoals.
There, she laid 85 eggs, researchers said. And she wasn’t alone on the isolated atoll.
Photos show many other honu on vacation at the French Frigate Shoals.
And last Wednesday, she was seen laying even more eggs.
Researchers will continue to track Motherload’s movements around the atoll until she returns home to Hawaii.
