Public input sought over proposed road work for Nimitz, Ala Moana Blvd.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Transportation will be holding a community meeting to discuss potential impacts from upcoming road work planned for Nimitz Highway and Ala Moana Boulevard.
Public input is wanted for the resurfacing project which would run from Kalihi Stream Bridge to Atkinson Drive.
The work was planned to take place during the overnight hours and on Sunday, but those hours are concerning some.
Transportation officials worry that keeping the work at night will disrupt nearby residents, but doing the work during the day will lengthen the project and cause massive traffic delays.
An informational meeting to discuss the project will be held on June 25 from 6:30 p.m. till 8 p.m. at pier 19.
Work planned includes roadway resurfacing, reconstructing weakened pavement, adjusting utility manhole frames and covers, replacing existing loop detectors and more.
To submit a comment on the project, click here.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.