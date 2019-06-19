Obama’s #23 Punahou basketball jersey soon to be up for auction

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A Punahou basketball jersey worn by Former President Obama will soon hit the auction block.
The number 23 jersey will be up for bid in the Heritage Auctions Summer Platinum Nights Sports Collectibles Auction this August.
According to the sports website ‘The Score,’ a student saved the jersey from the trash after Punahou was clearing out uniforms a few years after Obama graduated.
He apparently didn’t realize the jersey belonged to Obama until decades later.
The jersey is expected to fetch at least $100,000.
