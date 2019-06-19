Maui man arrested and charged with kidnapping, murder in Calif.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui man has been charged with kidnapping and murder in the state of California.
The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department alleges that Roman Cerratos shot and stabbed 32-year-old Jeffrey Appel back in April.
Cerratos was detained last week in Mexico and deported to Los Angeles where he was arrested.
He was also charged with a firearm offense.
Detectives are still searching for a 15-year-old girl believed to have been traveling with Cerratos and the girl’s mother.
Authorities are concerned for the teen’s safety due to Cerratos’ murder allegation.
If convicted Cerratos faces up to life in prison.
This story may be updated.
