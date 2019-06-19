Make A Wish Hawaii to host annual Wine for Wishes event

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Currently, Make A Wish Hawaii says that there are 100 sick kids in our state who are waiting to have their dreams fulfilled.
You can help by helping to pay for them. All you have to do is attend its Wine for Wishes event at the Alohilani Resort on June 22, 2019.
You can drink wine on the pool deck, nosh on delicious food and listen to live entertainment. Tickets are still available and 100% of the proceeds stay in Hawaii.
