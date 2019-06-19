Makalauna Celebration this Saturday honors Gabby Pahinui

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - This Saturday is the 3rd annual Makalauna Celebration honoring Gabby Pahinui at Waikiki Beach Walk Plaza. It starts at 4:30pm with the Lei draping ceremony at the Gabby Pahinui Statue with live musical tributes starting at 5:30pm. All events are free and open to the public.
We talked to Kumu Hula Blaine K. Kia of Hālau Ka Waikahe Lani Mālie. He said that having a statue of renown “Gabby Pops Pahinui” at the property was an incredible opportunity to perpetuate such a humble and gracious Hawaiian Man of such raw musical skill and a god-given talent. MAKALAUNA - which means to be friendly and having many friends and multitudes of associates. And so we gather each year among musical friends and among associations in the Hawaiian musical industry and communities to give proper tribute and to remember the contributions Gabby made to the world."
Many remember the backyard jams and family get togethers’ on their property on Bell Street in Waimanalo were part of the daily ritual in raising a family and keeping the family unit close and strong. MUSIC played an intricate role in living Hawaiian. Gabbyʻs unique
style of "slack-key" or Kīhō ʻAlu brought together some of the most legendary musicians of the times. Gabby soon catapulted in to the local music industry with his unique style and gentle disposition. His music captured the hearts of every age and of all walks of life. He was just that good! So much so, that his legacy lives on today in countless musicians that perpetuate his sound, his uniqueness, his grandeur, and his love for Hawaii and Hawaiian music.
Among the attendees and entertainers slated to play: Gabby’s grandson Kunia Galdeira, Nā Hoku Hanohano winner Greg Sardinha, Aaron Mahi and Andy Llanos. Also performing will be the Waimanalo Sunset Band, Mike Kaawa & Friends, Lifetime Acheivement Award winner Ledward Kaapana and Jesse Gregorio, and Nā Mea Hoʻokani along with Hālau Ka Waikahe Lani Mālie & Kumu Blaine K. Kia.
Get more information at www.waikikibeachwalk.com
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.