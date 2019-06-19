Makalauna Celebration this Saturday honors Gabby Pahinui

style of "slack-key" or Kīhō ʻAlu brought together some of the most legendary musicians of the times. Gabby soon catapulted in to the local music industry with his unique style and gentle disposition. His music captured the hearts of every age and of all walks of life. He was just that good! So much so, that his legacy lives on today in countless musicians that perpetuate his sound, his uniqueness, his grandeur, and his love for Hawaii and Hawaiian music.