HPD searching for driver in police chase that led to crash in Downtown Honolulu

HPD searching for driver in police chase that led to crash in Downtown Honolulu
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | June 19, 2019 at 5:22 AM HST - Updated June 19 at 7:16 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are searching for the driver involved in a police chase that ended in a crash in Downtown Honolulu early Wednesday.

According to witnesses on scene, the vehicle was speeding down Queen Emma Street sometime before 1 a.m. That’s when it made a turn onto South Vineyard Boulevard and lost control, jumping over a wall before crashing into a state parking garage near the Department of Education building.

Reports indicate the car was fleeing police who were in pursuit of the driver after he failed to stop, prompting a chase that ended in the downtown area.

A female passenger was reportedly taken to the Queens Medical Center in serious condition, but according to witnesses, the driver escaped.

A Hawaiian Electric Company utility box was damaged in the crash, resulting in a power outage affecting roughly 30 customers.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.