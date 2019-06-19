HPD searching for driver in police chase that led to crash in Downtown Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are searching for the driver involved in a police chase that ended in a crash in Downtown Honolulu early Wednesday.
According to witnesses on scene, the vehicle was speeding down Queen Emma Street sometime before 1 a.m. That’s when it made a turn onto South Vineyard Boulevard and lost control, jumping over a wall before crashing into a state parking garage near the Department of Education building.
Reports indicate the car was fleeing police who were in pursuit of the driver after he failed to stop, prompting a chase that ended in the downtown area.
A female passenger was reportedly taken to the Queens Medical Center in serious condition, but according to witnesses, the driver escaped.
A Hawaiian Electric Company utility box was damaged in the crash, resulting in a power outage affecting roughly 30 customers.
This story will be updated.
