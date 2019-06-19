Hawaii man pleads guilty to using Instagram to lure teen for sex

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 33-year-old man who advertised himself as a photographer pleaded guilty on Tuesday to using social media to try to have sex with a teenager.
In March 2018, Dustin Trey Miyakawa used Instagram to lure a 15-year-old girl into thinking she could build a modeling career, court documents said.
Prosecutors said he told the girl he was a professional photographer taking photos for a magazine. He then picked her up from her home and drove her to his Honolulu apartment, where he photographed her topless.
Then, he allegedly offered her money to have sex with him — and threatened to share the topless photos if she didn’t. But the girl refused and left the apartment.
Miyakawa now faces 10 years to life in prison when he is sentenced.
In exchange for his guilty plea, the government agreed to drop two other charges related to the case. The government also promised to dismiss two other charges connected to similar cases that happened in 2015 and 2016.
Miyakawa was also convicted in Washington state in 2006 for attempting to lure girls.
