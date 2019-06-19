Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to bring their nostalgic tunes to Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - “Oh, What a Night,” “Sherry” and “Big Girls Don’t Cry.”
Those are among the many familiar songs that will fill the Blaisdell Concert Hall as Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons perform two shows there in September.
Promoters announced Tuesday that the iconic group will hold a concert on Friday, Sept. 6 and Saturday, Sept. 7.
Tickets — which range from $60 to $145 — will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com, bampproject.com and at the Blaisdell Box Office.
Frankie Valli rose to fame in the early 1960s. But his group’s popularity grew exponentially thanks to the Tony-winning Broadway musical and movie “Jersey Boys.”
Valli is also no stranger to Hawaii. He was here in 2014 with Carol Burnett to guest star in an episode of “Hawaii Five-0.”
