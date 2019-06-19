Forecast: Trade winds return, but it’s going to be a short stay

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds are returning across the state, bringing a more stable air mass and lower humidity levels. Clouds and showers will affect mainly the windward slopes. Don’t get too used to the trades, though. Winds are forecast o decrease and shift to the southeast from Friday into the weekend, with muggy conditions, along with afternoon clouds and pop-up showers. It could remain a bit sticky into the first part of next week.