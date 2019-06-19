Fireworks in court when controversial figure in Kealoha mailbox trial takes the stand

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Courtroom drama on day 14 of the Kealoha mailbox trial.
Civil attorney Kevin Sumida was called to the stand by Katherine Kealoha’s defense team.
Sumida successfully argued the civil case in 2013 in which the Kealohas won the suit brought Kealoha family members.
Sumida told the jury Tuesday that they won “handily” and “convincingly” in that case.
The special prosecutor, Michael Wheat, objected over and over again and the judge sided with him on most of those objections: relevance to the current case, leading questions.
In cross examination, Wheat got his chance and he did not hold back.
He pointed out the forged trust document that Katherine allegedly created to get pump up the assets of her uncle, Gerard Puana in an effort to get financial accounts pushed through for her grandmother, Flroence Puana.
The Puanas accused Katherine of then stealing from those accounts.
Wheat asked Sumida if he knew that Katherine bought a fillable trust document from a website called U.S. Legal Forms which looked exactly like the forged one.
The special prosecutor also asked about efforts to track down Alison Lee Wong, the notary who, no one disputes, is made up and used to legitimize questionable transactions.
Wheat pointed out that none of these issues were included in the civil case that the Kealohas won.
Sumida got tied up several times during cross exam. Katherine’s new co-counsel, Earle Partington, objected over and over again but the judge overruled most of those objections, saying Sumida opened the door to the subject matter.
“You all fooled the jury into thinking that somehow Katherine was on the up and up, we’ve since learned that she wasn’t and that’s what you didn’t know in the civil trial and that’s what came out in the cross examination of Sumida,” said Hawaii News Now Legal Analyst Ken Lawson, “It was a mistake to put him on. total mistake.”
The testimony triggered more sidebars with the judge, a practice very common in this case where the lawyers want to discuss issues with the judge without the jury or gallery hearing.
Sumida is considered a controversial figure because the Honolulu police commission ruled that taxpayers should pay legal fees to represent Louis Kealoha, the ex police chief, in this mailbox trial. He already has a court appointed attorney. Both Kealohas owe Sumida hundreds of thousands of dollars, possibly a million is what Wheat pointed out. If the Kealohas lose the mailbox trial, that could put his payments in jeopardy.
Another witness for Katherine Kealoha, Shari Motooka-Higa, from Central Pacific Bank, she testified that she completed the reverse mortgage for Florence Puana, and that Puana was counseled on the process.
Puana, the elderly grandmother of Katherine, testified that she didn’t understand the makings of the reverse mortgage but trusted Katherine to take care of it.
The government says Katherine raided the leftover money, about $150,000 using it to pay for lavish parties, expensive cars and trips.
Puana said the reverse mortgage forced her to sell home because the interest was building.
In cross exam, Motooka-Higa said she was not there when the counseling process for Florence Puana was done, and she didn’t know who was there, she also said some of it was done over the phone.
It is still not clear if Katherine will testify, she asked the judge if she could have one more night to think about it. We should know by 9:15 Wednesday morning.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.