False reports of active shooter at Honolulu airport cause widespread panic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - False reports of an active shooter at Honolulu’s airport caused a heart-stopping scare for travelers Tuesday, with people fleeing from what they believed was danger and ducking under chairs.
Passengers took to social media to describe the situation and try to get more information.
They said travelers were running for the exits and hiding in hallways.
“Never been more scared in my life,” one passenger wrote on Twitter.
About 2:30 p.m., the state Department of Transportation tweeted that the reports of an active shooter were false.
“There is NO active shooter situation at the airport,” the department said, in a tweet.
TSA subsequently told Hawaii News Now that the scare appears to have stemmed from a laptop that overheated in a traveler’s carry-on luggage.
A security checkpoint in Terminal 2 was closed as authorities investigated.
Passengers are urged to use the checkpoints in Terminal 1.
This story will be updated.
