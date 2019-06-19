Entertainment: Frankie Valli & Four Seasons, AGT, Ed Sheeran & GOT Spinoff

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons are coming to Hawaii. They will be at the Blaisdell Concert Hall on Friday and Saturday September 6 & 7. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00am. Frankie Valli came to fame in 1962. Frankie Valli is no stranger to Hawaii; he was here in 2014 with Carol Burnett to guest star in an episode of Hawaii Five-0.