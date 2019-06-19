Entertainment: Frankie Valli & Four Seasons, AGT, Ed Sheeran & GOT Spinoff

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons are coming to Hawaii. They will be at the Blaisdell Concert Hall on Friday and Saturday September 6 & 7. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00am. Frankie Valli came to fame in 1962. Frankie Valli is no stranger to Hawaii; he was here in 2014 with Carol Burnett to guest star in an episode of Hawaii Five-0.
A children’s chorus from Detroit brought the house down on America’s Got Talent. They performed “Can’t Hold Us” by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis. While the judges were wrapping up their comments and getting ready to vote, they were interupted. Terry Crews hits the golden buzzer; they will go on to the live show. Watch AGT, get the kleenex on Tuesday nights on KHNL.
Ed Sheeran has his new release "No. 6 Collaborations Project coming out on July 12. Yesterday he released his list of duet partners on the album. There is a Hawaii connection: Bruno Mars and country star Chris Stapleton share the closing track. Also on the list, Justin Bieber and Cardi B.
Filming for the anticipated Game of Thrones spinoff series kicked off in Northern Ireland recently. The series, from creators George R.R. Martin and Jane Goldman, will take place thousands of years before the events in Game of Thrones and “chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour.” HBO announced earlier in the year that Naomi Watts will play “a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret.”
