Big Island woman struck by 14-year-old driving tour van dies at hospital

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Big Island woman who was struck over the weekend by a van driven by a 14-year-old has died, police said.
The woman was identified as Alaysha Fujiyama, 21, of Keaau.
Police said she was found injured on Ainako Avenue in Hilo at around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.
Police were told that she was a passenger in a 2004 Toyota Corolla driven by a 40-year-old woman, and jumped out of the car while it was moving.
That’s when a passing tour van pulled over and Fujiyama tried to enter the vehicle, according to witnesses. But the driver of the van allegedly sped off, and Fujiyama fell onto the road.
It's unclear why Fujiyama jumped out of the car and tried to enter the van.
Police officers eventually tracked down the van and arrested the driver ― a 14-year-old boy ― for multiple traffic violations. The driver was later released pending investigation.
Fujiyama was initially taken to Hilo Medical Center with head injuries, then transferred to Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu in critical condition.
On Monday afternoon, she was pronounced dead.
Police are classifying the case as a negligent homicide. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Hawaii County Police.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.