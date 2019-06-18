UH gets increased financial support from National Cancer Institute

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Cancer Institute has granted an additional $2.7 million to the UH Cancer Center, the university reported Monday.
Under the Cancer Center Support Grant, the NCI increased its support from $5.7 million to $8.4 million.
The funding goes toward conduct studies targeted at “reducing the burden of cancer for the people of Hawaii and the Pacific,” a news release said.
“The University of Hawaii is proud to receive this increase in support from the National Cancer Institute,” said UH Manoa Provost Michael Bruno. “This provides well-deserved national recognition of the important work we are doing and our path forward.”
The center is currently the only one that serves Hawaii and the Pacific.
Earlier this year, the center released a study showing the risk of developing pancreatic cancer was higher in Native Hawaiians and Japanese-Americans.
“No one else is really studying the people of Hawaii except for us," UH Cancer Center Director Randall Holcombe said.
“So the research we do here looks for the origins of cancer and also looks to develop new treatments for people with cancer and also new ways to intervene to prevent cancer in our population,”
Holcombe added that their mission is to reduce the burden of cancer through research, education, patient care and community outreach, with an emphasis on the unique ethnic and cultural characteristics of Hawaii and the Pacific.
“We are grateful for the support of the people of Hawaii, the governor and legislature, the University of Hawaii and the National Cancer Institute so that we can work to fulfill this mission," Holcombe said.
In 2018, the NCI rated the center “exceptional,” the highest rating possible.
