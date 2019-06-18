Trade winds to make a return for the middle of the week

The east-southeast wind flow will shift and become more easterly by late Tuesday, bringing a few more clouds and passing showers for windward areas of the islands. However, we can’t rule out some afternoon pop-up showers again on Tuesday as we transition back toward trade wind weather. Winds are forecast to decrease more dramatically near the end of the week and into the weekend. We’re not expecting a lot of showers over the upcoming weekend, but it might be a bit more muggy.
At the beach, the current south-southwest swell continues to decline, although a new small long-period swell will fill in late Tuesday into Wednesday. A small northwest swell is also possible late Tuesday. Surf along east shores will also be rising as the trade winds increase during the middle of the week. For mariners, a small craft advisory is posted until 6 a.m. Tuesday for windward waters around Maui County and the Big Island, and until 6 p.m. Wednesday for the Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island leeward and southeast waters.
